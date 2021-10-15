Video: Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton scores to continue the hot streak for Chile

The international window didn’t start well for Chile as La Roja lost 2-0 to Peru, but they have been able to turn their fortunes around, and Blackburn Rovers Ben Brereton is at the center of it.

After scoring a goal against Paraguay, the 22-year-old continued his scoring touch into Chile’s final FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture for this window against Venezuela.

Following a turnover by Venezuela, Chile went on the counter-attack. Brereton outran the defender to put himself in a position to beat the goalkeeper and score Chile’s third goal.