Supporters of the Uruguay national team didn’t have much cheering in their match against Brazil. La Celeste conceded three goals in a game they needed to come away with a positive result.

Atlético Madrid striker Luis Suárez did provide some glimpse of life for Uruguay as the 34-year-old did score off a fantastic free-kick strike to beat Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson as it brought Óscar Tabárez’s squad within one goal. Still, in the end, it was too little too late.