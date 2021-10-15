Video: Leeds United’s Raphinha takes advantage of terrible defending by Uruguay to score for Brazil

Brazil didn’t provide any scoring against Colombia last weekend as the result ended with a 0-0 draw, leading to criticism from the local media. Nonetheless, it seems as though the Seleção put on their scoring boots Thursday night against Uruguay. 

Neymar opened the scoring for the Brazil national team, and Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera stopped the 29-year-old’s initial shot. However, La Celeste’s defense left Leeds United forward Raphinha unmarked, jumped on the second chance to score, and made it 2-0 for the Seleção.

