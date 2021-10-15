Video: Neymar and Raphinha connect on a counter-attack strike against Uruguay

Suppose Brazilians didn’t know who Leeds United forward Raphinha was. In that case, they surely know him now, following his second goal for the Seleção as the final World Cup qualifying fixture became his coming out party.

As Brazil went on the counter-attack, the 24-year-old was off to the races with Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jr. to catch La Celeste in transition. The 29-year-old placed the ball where only Raphinha could reach it and beat Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera as his shot hit the post and went in for his second strike of the night.