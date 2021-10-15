Video: Neymar takes an impressive pass by Fred score Brazil’s first goal against Uruguay

Neymar Jr. has endured some criticism from the Brazilian media this FIFA international break. This is because the Brazil national team hasn’t looked impressive and for his comments regarding a possible retirement from national team football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

Despite the remarks, Neymar and the Seleção wanted to end the World Cup qualifying fixtures on a positive note against Uruguay, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward provided the opening goal to quiet some of the critics.

The 29-year-old got behind the Uruguay defense and Manchester United midfielder Fred lobbed an impressive pass for his teammate to open the scoring for Brazil.

