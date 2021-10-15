Neymar Jr. has endured some criticism from the Brazilian media this FIFA international break. This is because the Brazil national team hasn’t looked impressive and for his comments regarding a possible retirement from national team football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the remarks, Neymar and the Seleção wanted to end the World Cup qualifying fixtures on a positive note against Uruguay, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward provided the opening goal to quiet some of the critics.

The 29-year-old got behind the Uruguay defense and Manchester United midfielder Fred lobbed an impressive pass for his teammate to open the scoring for Brazil.