Between now and the first week of November, Man United have a run of fixtures that includes a Champions League double header against Atalanta as well as games against Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

All games that will test the mettle not just of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s expensively assembled side, but also the man himself.

It’s often been the case that the Norwegian’s failings have been scrutinised and pored over in the biggest matches, including last season’s very winnable, with respect, Europa League final against Villarreal.

That said, a second-placed Premier League finish last season and a start in the 2021/22 campaign which sees United in fourth on goal difference and only two points from top spot, speaks of a manager who is improving each season.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has no problem in identifying Solskjaer’s good points but he believes that any comparisons with Sir Alex Ferguson have to end. Immediately.

? “Solskjaer’s not Sir Alex Ferguson.” ???? “Ole’s situation can’t be compared to Sir Alex at #MUFC from 1986-1990.” ? “Solskjaer does not operate in the same hemisphere at Sir Alex!”@SJOpinion10 wants people to stop likening Solskjaer to Sir Alex Ferguson! pic.twitter.com/wBvgNxYU9e — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 15, 2021

Ferguson went trophy less for four years before an FA Cup win in 1990 sparked United’s glory years under the Scot. Solskjaer has still to win a maiden piece of silverware, with Jordan’s contention that he just isn’t good enough to do so.

Supporters of the club will surely be better served by judging their managers on their relative merits or demerits, rather than the constant harping back to the time under Sir Alex.