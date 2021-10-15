Video: Simon Jordan’s takedown of Solskjaer will ruffle feathers at Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Between now and the first week of November, Man United have a run of fixtures that includes a Champions League double header against Atalanta as well as games against Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

All games that will test the mettle not just of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s expensively assembled side, but also the man himself.

It’s often been the case that the Norwegian’s failings have been scrutinised and pored over in the biggest matches, including last season’s very winnable, with respect, Europa League final against Villarreal.

That said, a second-placed Premier League finish last season and a start in the 2021/22 campaign which sees United in fourth on goal difference and only two points from top spot, speaks of a manager who is improving each season.

MORE: Liverpool’s interest confirmed

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has no problem in identifying Solskjaer’s good points but he believes that any comparisons with Sir Alex Ferguson have to end. Immediately.

Ferguson went trophy less for four years before an FA Cup win in 1990 sparked United’s glory years under the Scot. Solskjaer has still to win a maiden piece of silverware, with Jordan’s contention that he just isn’t good enough to do so.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsene Wenger gives reasons why players and fans are central to his World Cup plans
African ace may be key to Arsenal not losing Alexandre Lacazette for nothing as four clubs eye former £46.5m signing
Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Newcastle takeover reek of jealousy and small-mindedness not befitting of a Liverpool manager

Supporters of the club will surely be better served by judging their managers on their relative merits or demerits, rather than the constant harping back to the time under Sir Alex.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer simon jordan Sir Alex Ferguson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.