(Video) Ben Chilwell adds another brilliant volley to his showreel to give Chelsea the lead over Brentford

Chelsea have taken the lead at Brentford through an absolute cracker from Ben Chilwell.

The bulk of the opening 45 minutes in this West London derby were cagey, with very few clear-cut chances being created.

You figured that it was going to take a moment of quality from a player of either side to break the deadlock – and it has.

Ben Chilwell, who scored a stunning goal on his return to the Chelsea starting XI against Southampton before the international break, has netted his third in as many games for the Blues.

The ball sat up nicely for the England international, who struck it sweetly beyond the helpless David Raya and into the back of the net. What a goal that is from Chilwell!

Chilwell didn’t play a minute for England at Euro 2020 and was absent at the start of the season, with Thomas Tuchel fielding Marcos Alonso at left-wing-back instead.

Following the resurgence of the former Leicester City man, Alonso’s going to have a hard time winning back his starting spot. Even he can’t contend with this standard of finishing…