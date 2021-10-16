“Wasting his time” – These Chelsea fans demand loanee is recalled after being dropped to the bench

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have demanded that the club recall Billy Gilmour after he was left out of the starting XI to face Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Gilmour, 20, is regarded as one of the finest British talents in the game at the moment. Any player who makes 22 appearances for a club of Chelsea’s stature as a teenager must be special, with the Scotsman also being a mainstay in midfield for his national team.

Though Thomas Tuchel will likely have found a use for Gilmour this term in lesser competitions, the decision was made to send him out on loan to Premier League new-boys Norwich in hope that he would be able to play regular top division football, that would aid his development.

Billy Gilmour has had a disappointing start to life at Norwich City

However, Gilmour has endured a tough start at Carrow Road, with Daniel Farke’s men having amassed a grand total of ONE point from their opening seven games. The youngster has now been relegated to the substitutes – he’ll be on the bench as the Canaries face Brighton today.

As you’d expect, Chelsea fans who are understandably defensive of a player who graduated from their academy have taken to social media in their masses to demand that the player is recalled from his loan. Here’s what some of them have had to say on the matter…

