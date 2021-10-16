“Wasting his time” – These Chelsea fans demand loanee is recalled after being dropped to the bench

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have demanded that the club recall Billy Gilmour after he was left out of the starting XI to face Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Gilmour, 20, is regarded as one of the finest British talents in the game at the moment. Any player who makes 22 appearances for a club of Chelsea’s stature as a teenager must be special, with the Scotsman also being a mainstay in midfield for his national team.

Though Thomas Tuchel will likely have found a use for Gilmour this term in lesser competitions, the decision was made to send him out on loan to Premier League new-boys Norwich in hope that he would be able to play regular top division football, that would aid his development.

However, Gilmour has endured a tough start at Carrow Road, with Daniel Farke’s men having amassed a grand total of ONE point from their opening seven games. The youngster has now been relegated to the substitutes – he’ll be on the bench as the Canaries face Brighton today.

? ???? ???? ? Unchanged from our draw at Burnley two weeks ago!#NCFC | #NORBHA pic.twitter.com/AfOVyJJuj9 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 16, 2021

As you’d expect, Chelsea fans who are understandably defensive of a player who graduated from their academy have taken to social media in their masses to demand that the player is recalled from his loan. Here’s what some of them have had to say on the matter…

Get Gilmour out of Norwich immediately. — Will (@willreyner) October 16, 2021

GET GILMOUR BACK NOW @ChelseaFC — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) October 16, 2021

Recall Billy Gilmour now. Wasting his time at Norwich. — Matt Debono (@MattDebonoSI) October 16, 2021

we should recall Gilmour, there is no point having him sit on the bench for a team that wont even hit the 10 point mark — LukasCFC ?? (@Lukas_2499) October 16, 2021

Send Saul back to Atletico and recall Gilmour — ???? (@CraigCFC_) October 16, 2021

Gilmour on the bench again might be best to recall him and loan him to another club in january Norwich is an absolute mess — Frank (@frankkiener) October 16, 2021