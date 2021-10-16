There’s no getting away from the fact that Claudio Ranieri has a huge job on his hands at Watford, and one in which club owner, Gino Pozzo, needs to give him time in.

Pozzo has a notorious trigger finger when it comes to firing managers that he perceives aren’t getting the best out of the team.

However, with Liverpool as Ranieri’s opening opponents, followed in the next few fixtures by games against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Everton and Leicester, the Italian is up against it from the get go.

The last thing he needs is to be worrying about his position.

On seven points before the start of play on Saturday lunchtime against the Reds, in a video interview with BT Sport Ranieri noted that his first aim is to get the team to 40 points in order that they can stay in the Premier League, and then he will reassess the team’s ambitions.

“I’m here to try to build something good.” “At the beginning, we have to stay together a lot to help our warriors.” Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League, and he can’t wait to get started at Watford! ?? ? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/8asa6zD7b0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021

It’ll be a tall order given that horrendous start, so both he and Pozzo have to be realistic as to whether 40 points will be achievable once the run comes to an end in early December.

His penchant for hard work and discipline should stand him in good stead, and if he’s able to get the crowd onside from the get-go, another miracle might just be on the cards.