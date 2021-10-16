(Video) Patson Daka bundles ball home at back-post to seal Leicester City’s memorable win over Man United

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Leicester City summer signing Patson Daka found the back of the net to sign and seal the Foxes’ victory over Manchester United.

In an end-to-end contest, Marcus Rashford equalised for the visitors just a matter of minutes after Caglar Soyuncu’s goal gave the Foxes a second-half advantage.

Jamie Vardy, clearly intent on delivering the victory for Brendan Rodgers’ men this afternoon, went straight up the other end of the field and restored their lead with a BRILLIANT volley.

It has been well-documented just how much Man United like to ride their luck and score late under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so you wondered if a one-goal advantage would be sufficient.

In case there was any doubt over the result, Patson Daka scored to make it 4-2 and ensure the final minutes of the contest would be comfortable for Leicester.

