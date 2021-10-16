Video: Firmino gets a hat-trick as Liverpool go nap at Watford

It was just about the most perfect afternoon at Vicarage Road for Liverpool, who ruined Claudio Ranieri’s Premier League homecoming with Watford in the process.

The Reds didn’t need to get out of first gear and still managed to score five, the last of those seeing Roberto Firmino completing his hat-trick.

Watford’s Danny Rose had had a torrid afternoon, and he was beaten with ease again before the cross was flashed across the box for the Brazilian to tuck away the simplest of chances.

Bobby with the match ball! ?????? A magnificent afternoon for the Brazilian ? pic.twitter.com/1FccPqcgSs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021

Pictures from Canal+ Sport and BT Sport