When Jesse Lingard left Manchester United for a mid-season loan to West Ham, the England attacking midfielder’s reasons were obvious.

Perhaps a loss of form contributed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s non-selection of him, but he needed to get away to reignite a fading career, and reignite it he did.

Lingard was sensational at the Hammers, scoring nine and assisting for five more goals in his 16 appearances for the east Londoners, per transfermarkt.

His form and prowess in front of goal was one of the main reasons why West Ham qualified for the Europa League, and it’s no wonder that David Moyes did his best to make the move a permanent one.

Arguably seduced by the thought of returning to Man United as a more important component of their squad, things have quickly turned sour for the player again.

Not long after the transfer window closed in the summer, Solskjaer noted that Lingard was “a red through and through,” clearly playing on the player’s allegiance to the club, whilst also promising that “we see him as a Manchester United player in the future,” according to The Guardian.

Those words are already beginning to sound a little hollow as Lingard struggles to get anything more than cursory minutes during games.

Perhaps Solskjaer has also accepted the inevitable, with the Evening Standard suggesting that he understands the player will leave if he continues to use him from the bench.