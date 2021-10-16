Video: Klopp’s classy gesture to Ranieri ahead of Watford’s test against Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp showed Claudio Ranieri’s side no mercy in the first half at Vicarage Road, but the Liverpool manager showed his class before the Saturday lunchtime game.

With the Italian back in the Premier League the week before his 70th birthday, Klopp bowed before him and then doffed his baseball cap in a sign of the respect that Ranieri is clearly held.

The Watford manager responded in kind with an imaginary cap before the two managers had a warm embrace.

Great to see.

