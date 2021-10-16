For all of Paris Saint-Germain’s spending power, the Ligue Un giants still can’t truly consider themselves amongst Europe’s most storied clubs.

That’s as much to do with the fact that their history only stretches as far back to the 1970s, and only in the recent past have they positioned themselves amongst Europe’s elite clubs.

It’s true that they are getting closer to winning the Champions League after years of trying, however, there’s an overriding feeling that they will always be a collection of individuals rather than a team.

Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why Kylian Mbappe is seeking pastures new.

AS report that he won’t reconsider signing a new contract in Paris as his heart is set on a move to Real Madrid. A move that could’ve potentially earned PSG in the region of €200m, per The Guardian, had they allowed the French World Cup winner to leave in the summer.

That’s unlikely to stop his current employers doing everything in their power to get him to stay, though the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu makes perfect sense on a number of levels.

For a start he will become Real’s new ‘galactico’ signing. The main man once again, a position that’s been diluted in the French capital thanks to Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Further, a move will give him the focus of spearheading a new project in the Spanish capital, and arguably a better chance of winning a coveted Champions League title.