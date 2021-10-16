If a 5-0 win at Watford in which they were completely dominant from start to finish wasn’t enough good news for Liverpool and their supporters, tying down Mo Salah to a contract extension until 2025, which the player is apparently keen on, will have put the cherry on the cake.

The Egyptian King scored another world class goal against the Hornets, similar in style to that which he arrowed home recently against Manchester City, but on this occasion the footwork was even more dazzling.

The win took Liverpool back to the Premier League summit, and with many of Salah’s colleague’s already committing to the club long term, surely the forward can see that there are still exciting times ahead for the Reds.

MORE: Gary Neville’s Mo Salah claim

According to a tweet from Turkish sports journalist, Ekrem Konur, Liverpool have opened talks to extend Salah’s current deal, with the suggestion that he is happy at the club.

??#Liverpool have begun talks to extend #Salah‘s contract until 2025. ??#MohamedSalah is happy to be at Liverpool and is keen on a contract extension.??#LCF | #RedTogether You can also follow me on my Vole account.?https://t.co/EIuXfQEX7w pic.twitter.com/mlxY28rPAO — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) August 21, 2021

His form continues to be at an incredibly high level, evidencing just what a great fit he is for Klopp’s swashbucklers.

A team who will be keen to regain the Premier League title they lost last season.

More Stories / Latest News “Wasting his time” – These Chelsea fans demand loanee is recalled after being dropped to the bench Video: Firmino gets a hat-trick as Liverpool go nap at Watford Watford on the verge of making Premier League history against Liverpool

If the deal can be done sooner rather than later, it will give the Reds a huge boost as they tackle the middle part of the season and look ahead to Champions League knockout stage qualification.