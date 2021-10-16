Although Paul Pogba can blow hot and cold for Manchester United, there’s little doubt as to the sublime talents of the French World Cup winner.

At 28 years of age, the player is in his prime years as a footballer, and arguably any move he makes now will be of huge benefit to the club acquiring his services.

That’s assuming that his agent, Mino Raiola, doesn’t price his ‘free’ transfer out of reach of most clubs.

For Barcelona, whom ESPN allege the agent has offered his client too, cost is the biggest issue. In fact, it could be the only issue that would scupper the deal.

Though the Catalans are well stocked in midfield at present, Pogba is one of a very few players in Europe that could enhance what Barca already have in situ. His experience, by way of example, would be priceless to Ronald Koeman’s young side.

ESPN also note Raiola’s hawking of the player to other European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, with even the possibility of staying at United not discounted at this stage.

That speaks of a situation where he’ll be ‘sold to the highest bidder,’ only on this occasion it will be in salary terms rather than transfer fee.

It’s unfortunate for Joan Laporta that he is afforded the opportunity of signing a world class exponent who would be a good fit for his club, at the one time where it would be difficult to justify the huge outlay required.