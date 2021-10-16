Liverpool take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday lunchtime, in what is Claudio Ranieri’s debut on the Hornet’s bench.

To that end, the atmosphere is expected to be more positive than of late, Watford earning just seven points from their opening seven games.

Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly have reminded his players that it was at precisely this venue where the Reds came unstuck in their title-winning season, as they were closing in on a potentially invincible campaign.

In any event, the Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to laud Klopp’s starting XI, with Naby Keita getting a lot of love for another start.

It’s a changed starting XI for the Reds, given that their South American contingent didn’t play their final international of the recent break until the early hours of Friday morning.

? ???? ???? ? The Reds to take on @WatfordFC this afternoon ? #WATLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2021

If they’re able to take the three points, Liverpool will head back to the Premier League summit, until at least Saturday evening.

Clearly, Keita’s inclusion from the supporters’ perspective will give them a great chance of doing just that.

Naby ball easy win — Naby Laddd (@Ayoxee7) October 16, 2021

Our Ballon dor charge starts today pic.twitter.com/V09Y31DioO — K (@LFCmosalahh) October 16, 2021

Keita is back!

what a selection too International break got nothing on us#COYR!!!??? — Maestrodinho?? (@jayson_1010) October 16, 2021