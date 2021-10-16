Ever since Amanda Staveley announced that the deal to take over Newcastle United had been completed, talk has centred around what’s next.

Will Steve Bruce see out the week? He has. Will he be replaced in the hot-seat? At this stage, it seems highly likely. How much money will the richest club in the world, per MARCA, have to spend in the transfer market? You get the picture.

The excitement amongst the locals is largely understandable of course, particularly when you consider what they’ve had to put up with under the previous regime.

Going from an owner that clearly wasn’t interested in investing in the future of the club to one with a potentially limitless pot of gold was always going to get the Toon Army dreaming.

However, things aren’t going to happen overnight, with The Telegraph‘s Jamie Carragher injecting a dose of reality by suggesting he’d be amazed if the Magpies won the Premier League title before 2030.

As harsh as his statement first appears, there’s some truth in his assertion that throwing money at a club isn’t a guarantee of success.

Furthermore, Newcastle, a sleeping English top-flight giant for far too long, have a multitude of issues to put right before they can sit proudly atop the division.

The training ground, Academy and other facilities have, apparently, been neglected under Mike Ashley’s watch, so any supporters expecting a quick fix and cure to all of Newcastle’s ills will be sorely mistaken.