Paul Pogba has given his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a word of advice after Manchester United were defeated by Leicester City.

Pogba was part of the Man United side that were beaten 4-2 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Once again, it was difficult to interpret exactly what Man United were trying to achieve.

What’s the philosophy? What’s the brand of football? It’s all pretty ambiguous.

Man United are producing disappointing performances with the fans seeing no real signs of improvement. The defeat to Leicester will have come as a surprise to very few of them, sadly.

It’s pretty clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to do SOMETHING to ensure that Man United do not fall behind their rivals. Paul Pogba has given his take as to what that could be.

Pogba: “We need to find the right mentality and the right tactic. Stick with it and resolve the problem.” #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) October 16, 2021

Of course, that’s easier said than done, but Pogba is right in suggesting that Man United need to settle on a style of play and work on it on the training pitches.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all have a clear style and direction, with Solskjaer merely trying to play hero-ball with eleven individual (very good) players.

The cracks are beginning to show and Solskjaer needs to find a solution to what’s going wrong soon – else he could find himself without a job.