(Video) Marcus Rashford marks Manchester United injury return with emphatic finish vs Leicester City

Marcus Rashford has marked his return for Manchester United with a brilliant finish against Leicester City.

Rashford had his fair share of injury problems last campaign, notably his shoulder, which required surgery over the summer.

The England international was subsequently ruled out of the start of the Premier League season, only to return as a substitute as Man United visited the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Rashford was introduced into the action with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men chasing a goal. His introduction had the desired effect, with the 23-year-old getting on the scoresheet.

Rashford bent his run and beat the offside trap, ran through on goal and beat Kasper Schmeichel with an emphatic finish.

Having Rashford back in the side will be like a new signing for Man United, with ACTUAL marquee summer signing Jadon Sancho having been unable to make any sort of impact thus far.

In case you’d forgotten, this is what this young man is capable of…

Pictures courtesy of Canal+