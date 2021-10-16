Report: Dani Alves aiming a return to Spanish club following his departure from São Paulo

Dani Alves left on bad terms when he departed FC Barcelona in 2016; however, there’s a report that could see the 38-year-old return to make amends with the club that saw him experience the most success as a professional.

According to Esport3 (via AS), Alves would have contacted the club chiefs of ??FC Barcelona this week to offer to come to the Sp from January 1.

Furthermore, the full-back wanted to clarify that money would not be a problem because he would accept ‘low cost’ conditions. The Brazil international has no team after terminating his contract at the beginning of September with São Paulo FC in September.

The club has asked you for a bit of time to consult with everyone involved about this offer. In principle, everything indicates that the right flank of the squad is well covered with Sergiño Dest, Óscar Mingueza, and Sergi Roberto.

Still, there is no doubt that the arrival of Alves, despite his 38 years, would be a ‘plus’ of quality in the squad. The report further details that Alves has already made it very clear to his agents that the priority today is Barcelona, urging them to park the rest of the offers that come in until the club makes a decision.