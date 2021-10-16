(Video) Romelu Lukaku’s poor Chelsea form continues with horror miss against Brentford

Romelu Lukaku missed an absolute SITTER during Chelsea’s clash with Brentford on Saturday evening.

Lukaku enjoyed an electric start to life at Chelsea and looked as though he was the perfect solution to the Blues’ goal-scoring woes.

However, the Belgian is in the midst of a barren run for his club, despite being in good form for his country throughout.

While some will put the blame on the service he’s getting from the Chelsea midfield and his fellow attackers, his finishing too has not been up to standard.

With Chelsea one goal to the good away at Brentford, the ball fell to Lukaku with the goal at his mercy.

Romelu Lukaku’s form has tailed off after a superb start

The striker had just strayed into an offside position, and he’ll be thankful that he did, because how on Earth he managed to miss from there defies belief.

Lukaku needs to find his shooting boots again if Chelsea want to have any chance of winning the Premier League…

Pictures courtesy of Eurosport

