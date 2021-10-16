Video: Salah stunner takes Liverpool four clear of disappointing Watford

Liverpool FC
Liverpool were already threatening to run riot at Vicarage Road, being 3-0 to the good before Mo Salah took the roof off with a stunning striker against Watford.

His recent goal against Man City was one of his best, but the one he scored on Saturday lunchtime was even better.

Incredible footwork took him away from three Watford players in the same move before a drag back took another two out of the equation.

A curler into the opposite corner gave Ben Foster no chance whatsoever.

