Liverpool were already threatening to run riot at Vicarage Road, being 3-0 to the good before Mo Salah took the roof off with a stunning striker against Watford.

His recent goal against Man City was one of his best, but the one he scored on Saturday lunchtime was even better.

Incredible footwork took him away from three Watford players in the same move before a drag back took another two out of the equation.

A curler into the opposite corner gave Ben Foster no chance whatsoever.

STOP THAT, MO SALAH! ??? The footwork is magical, the finish is sublime. He had the Watford defence on strings! ? pic.twitter.com/tBWPWWOxeX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021

Pictures from Canal+ Sport and BT Sport