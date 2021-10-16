(Video) Firmino doubles Liverpool’s lead vs. Watford following veteran’s assist

Liverpool FC Watford FC
Posted by

Following an early Sadio Mane opener, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has extended their lead to two nill against Watford.

Looking to improve on their lead at the top of the Premier League table, despite being matched against newly-promoted Watford, the Reds may have been less confident than usual, especially considering the side have just returned from the international break.

MORE: Man United make inexplicable decision to take ten minute flight in period of climate anxiety

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Salah plays incredible outside-of-the-boot ball to Mane as Liverpool take lead vs. Watford
‘Naby ball easy win’ – These Liverpool fans are delighted by another start for Keita
Video: Claudio Ranieri ready to work at Watford but he must be realistic

However, if there were any doubts, they’ve certainly be quashed now.

Just shy of the half-time mark, Watford already looks well beaten with new manager Claudio Ranieri likely to be fearing the worse.

Striker Roberto Firmino is the latest name to get among the goals following a decent assist from veteran midfielder James Milner.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

More Stories James Milner Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.