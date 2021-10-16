Video: “I cannot answer that question” – Barcelona managerial candidate declines to comment on future at River Plate

FC Barcelona continues with their manager Ronald Koeman at the helm. Still, it seems as though the Dutch tactician is likely on the way out, especially if the Spanish club continues its downward spiral.

Ask any Barcelona supporter there are likely two candidates they’ll want to take hold of the team and lead them in this post-Lionel Messi era. One of them is River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo.

The Argentine tactician is widely considered the best manager outside of Europe for his accomplishments while leading one of the top clubs in South America. Gallardo is in the final year of his contract, which expires in December, and at his press conference, the 45-year-old declined to comment on his future.

“I am not thinking about my continuation. I cannot answer about the possibilities of if I leave. I cannot answer that question. I have no answer. I am here to answer about Sunday’s game,” Gallardo said.