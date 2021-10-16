(Video) Liverpool in cruise control vs. Watford after Firmino brace stings Hornets

Liverpool FC Watford FC
Posted by

Liverpool is all but certain to take all three points away from Vicarage Road.

An early opener from wide-attacker Sadio Mane ensured Jurgen Klopp’s Reds got off to a flying start.

Adding to their lead just before the half-time break, striker Roberto Firmino got on the end of James Milner’s cross to make it two nill.

MORE: Video: Klopp’s classy gesture to Ranieri ahead of Watford’s test against Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Klopp’s classy gesture to Ranieri ahead of Watford’s test against Liverpool
(Video) Firmino doubles Liverpool’s lead vs. Watford following veteran’s assist
(Video) Salah plays incredible outside-of-the-boot ball to Mane as Liverpool take lead vs. Watford

However, with the second half underway, the Reds have extended their lead following Firmino’s second – however, despite bagging a brace, the sporting headlines will be stolen by attacker Mo Salah, who has just scored an absolute stunner.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

More Stories Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.