(Video) Salah plays incredible outside-of-the-boot ball to Mane as Liverpool take lead vs. Watford

Despite playing in the weekend’s early kick-off and coming in off the back of an international break, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has started Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford in excellent form.

Clearly the better side, the Reds are not giving new Watford manager Claudio Ranieri an easy ride back in England’s top-flight.

Although clear favourites to take all three points away from Vicarage Road, Liverpool has not rested on their laurels after taking the lead after just nine minutes.

