Video: “We do not really deserve” – River Plate manager states appreciate Lionel Messi while he’s still playing

Lionel Messi is 34-years-old, meaning that next year will be his last FIFA World Cup and the final opportunity to win the most coveted trophy in international football.

Heading into the 2018 World Cup, Argentina struggled to qualify and ultimately crashed out in Russia. Three years later, Messi is in the final years with La Albiceleste and has finally won his first international trophy winning the Copa America against Brazil.

As Messi winds down his career, River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo stated at his press conference that those who enjoy watching the Argentine forward need to savor these final years of the Paris Saint-Germain forward playing at a high level.

“There are some things that we do not really deserve, but it is welcome that [Messi] can be enjoying the way he looks, smiling the way he looks and that people accompany him, that the whole public pamper him, which is what we should have always done,” Gallardo said.

“Many times everything that is lived is ungrateful, but we must not fail to recognize that there are moments when we can think that we can change with some attitudes that we Argentines in general often have.”