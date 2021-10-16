The best people to speak to about Declan Rice’s trajectory at West Ham United would be David Moyes and those who have played alongside the midfielder.

Jack Wilshere is one such player, and the former Hammer believes that the England star should stay at West Ham.

With the possible exception of winning the title, Wilshere clearly feels that Rice can achieve everything he wants to in his career whilst plying his trade in east London.

As one of the club’s youngest-ever captains, the football world really is Rice’s oyster, though it’s debatable that he will hit the highest heights if he remains at West Ham.

With all due respect to West Ham, who are doing remarkably well under David Moyes, their ceiling has always been roughly whereabouts they finished last season.

Aside from the odd campaign where they’ve surprised everyone, mid-table to upper half is about their limit.

? “Declan can do everything.” ? “There is more to come from Rice, too! He’s getting better and better.” ???? “I’ve said this to Dec: why would he leave West Ham now?!” Jack Wilshere believes @_DeclanRice would walk into any team in the world but wants him to stay at #WHUFC ? pic.twitter.com/gGutqQGJqI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 15, 2021

That simply isn’t good enough for a player that should not only have aspirations of winning the best that English and European football has to offer, but is also able to get there in the right set up.

Rice will know that if he allows his wings to be clipped for too much longer, the train that’s getting ready to take him up a notch or two will pass by without him on it.