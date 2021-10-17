Arsenal identify £50m rated Everton attacker as ideal summing signing

Arsenal is looking to force their way back into the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ conversations.

Having slipped down England’s rankings in recent seasons, manager Mikel Arteta faces a huge challenge to restore the Gunners to their former glories.

Matching the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool won’t be easy though.

With all the league’s top contenders harbouring some of Europe’s most talented attackers, the Gunners will need to find a way to challenge their rivals’ firepower.

One player who is understood to have caught the attention of Arsenal’s recruitment team is Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is currently valued at as much as £50m.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claims the Londoners could turn their attention to Calvert-Lewin next summer as they look to add a proven goalscorer to their ranks.

Calvert-Lewin, 24, has been with the Toffees since he joined from Sheffield United in 2016 following a very modest £1.6m move.

Having now featured in 176 matches, in all competitions, the 24-year-old has already racked up 56 goals and 16 assists, along the way.

Arsenal’s urgency to land a new striker could be amplified after a recent report from Football London suggested current forward Lacazette has no intention of extending his contract and could therefore leave for free at the end of the season.

However, despite being ruled out with injury, Calvert-Lewin’s importance to Everton is obvious and with his deal not set to expire until 2025, should Arsenal try and tempt their English rivals into sanctioning a summer sale – all the power in negotiations will lie with the Merseyside club.