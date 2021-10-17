Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly decided not to sign a new contract and wants a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Germany international has informed the Blues that he has no intention of penning a new deal, and it seems he’s already set to choose Real Madrid as his next club, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain as well, according to Todo Fichajes.

This is a major blow for Chelsea after their remarkable rise under Thomas Tuchel, who led the club to Champions League glory last season despite the side struggling a great deal when he first took over from Frank Lampard.

Rudiger, who hadn’t been a regular under Lampard, was allowed to enter the final year of his contract, and that gave Tuchel a difficult situation to contend with when he came in.

Despite the German tactician including Rudiger more often, and making him a key member of his Champions League-winning squad, it seems the former Roma man has ultimately decided it would be best to move on.

CFC fans will surely be frustrated that Lampard overlooked this hugely talented player and that his poor decision-making has now made life that bit harder for his successor.

Tuchel could struggle to find a decent replacement for Rudiger without spending a fortune, while Real Madrid will surely improve a great deal if they can bring the 28-year-old in to replace Raphael Varane.