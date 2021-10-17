Stan Collymore has spoken to Empire of the Kop about why he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is his personal choice for modern GOAT, ahead of Lionel Messi.

The ex-Red told the Liverpool FC blog that he felt Ronaldo had done more to show what he’s capable of in a variety of environments, having played in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

On top of that, Ronaldo has done more at international level than Messi…

??"Cristiano Ronaldo, for me, is the modern GOAT."@StanCollymore pitches in on the Leo Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo debate ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/EiZxAdSaz7 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 16, 2021

This is always a controversial debate, but Manchester United fans will certainly feel pleased to see their hero getting this recognition.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford this summer and has started brightly for the Red Devils despite their general struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.