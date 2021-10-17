Arsenal legend Ian Wright has discussed Newcastle’s possible managerial targets, suggesting he’s heard about Antonio Conte being one of their candidates.

The Magpies were recently taken over by wealthy new Saudi owners, and they’ll now surely be targeting big names in the transfer market, and will likely also make a change in the manager’s dugout as well.

Newcastle fans will therefore be excited to hear Wright seeming to hint he’s been tipped off about the realistic prospect of hiring former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte to replace Steve Bruce.

“You need to appoint somebody for a project now,” said Wright. “Somebody that has got that energy to build a project.

“I have even heard Lucien Favre, whose name has been mentioned. I can see where they are going with a young, up and coming ambitious good manager, who was close to the Palace job.

“He’s kind of thinking of the Premier League. And you can see something like that. Then it’s going to come down to the directors of football and how they are looking to progress.

“I think they are going to go pretty big with somebody. I am hearing Conte’s name.”