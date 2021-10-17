Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs in the frame for the Erling Haaland transfer, alongside the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Borussia Dortmund goal machine looks a hugely exciting young talent and is sure to earn a big move at some point in the near future, with Newcastle’s new owners now supposedly putting them in the frame for for this ambitious signing as well.

According to AS, Newcastle cannot be ruled out as being “in the frame” for Haaland at the moment, though it’s suggested that a move to somewhere like City, Madrid, or PSG remains more likely.

The Norway international would be a major statement signing by the Magpies if they could pull it off, though one imagines the club’s wealthy new owners will have to try managing their expectations a little.

Man City didn’t manage to sign the likes of Sergio Aguero straight away when they were bought back in 2008, so Newcastle probably can’t make Haaland one of their first purchases.

They can certainly afford it, though, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Who knows? The 21-year-old might well be tempted by the money on offer at St James’ Park, as well as the prospect of being the centre of an ambitious new project.