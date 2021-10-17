“He’s a winner!” These Man United fans unanimously decide on Solskjaer’s successor

Manchester United have won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Despite spending upwards of £100m during this summer’s transfer window, which included signing Jadon Sancho and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struggling to find a way to accommodate all his attacking talent.

With the Red Devils’ latest lacklustre performance coming on Saturday during a 4-2 Premier League defeat against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, the Norweigan tactician is now on thin ice.

If the pressure on Solskjaer wasn’t already at boiling point, an incredibly tough run of fixtures, including a trio of domestic ties against Spurs, Manchester City and Liverpool, now awaits.

MORE: Man City and Man Utd set to battle for striker with £76m release clause

Ahead of their very next match, which is a tricky European encounter against Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League group stage, several Man United fans have been quick to call for their current manager’s head.

Considered tactically inept, these fans believe they know the identity of the Norweigan’s perfect successor.

Several calls to the board to replace Solskjaer with former Real Madrid superstar, Zinedine Zidane, have been made.

The Frenchman has been out of work since he left his Los Blancos post at the end of last season – however, with Old Trafford a precipitate for discontent, could the former midfielder make a stunning managerial comeback in the Premier League?

The below fans certainly hope so.

Ohh yess — Raa Fiik (@fiik_raa) October 17, 2021

Ohh yess — Raa Fiik (@fiik_raa) October 17, 2021

Right now, yes — “A0B” (@lord_OboteAyo) October 17, 2021

He’s a winner. — Mr. x (@Lawdahmassi) October 17, 2021

Immediately — KUFRE (@stun101) October 17, 2021

Yeah he’s so suitable for the mission — Saif Alsudani (@SaifAlsudani1) October 17, 2021

That’s the change the team want not just Pogba alone — Brightson (@Brights64645712) October 17, 2021

Who won’t accept Zidane — X. (@Mbappeuxx) October 17, 2021