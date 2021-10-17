Atalanta look pretty decent at the moment, in what looks like bad news if you’re a Manchester United fan.

The Red Devils’ miserable recent run of form continued with their calamitous 4-2 defeat away to Leicester City on Saturday, and they have some other difficult games coming up now, including Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Serie A side are not to be taken lightly after proving to be a hugely underrated outfit in the last few years, with Josip Ilicic the player to watch at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Man Utd could do with a result against Atalanta, but when they’re doing things like this, you have to fear for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side…

Ilicic has this in his locker, and the general quality of Atalanta’s football here looks like it would cause all kinds of chaos in United’s defence at the moment.