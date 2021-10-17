Jonjo Shelvey nervously glances up at club’s new owners after sending off vs. Spurs

Newcastle United have not kicked off their new era in the way they would have been hoping.

Having kicked off against Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s late game, the Magpies’ squad, now under new ownership following an eye-watering £300m takeover nearly two weeks ago, were welcomed back to St James’ Park by a raucous home crowd.

However, despite taking an early lead through striker Callum Wilson, the Northerners were quickly sent back crashing down to earth after a quickfire Tottenham Hotspur double fired the Londoners into a first-half lead.

A strike from Son Heung-min soon followed which sealed Steve Bruce’s afternoon – and perhaps his future in charge of the club.

If that weren’t enough though – despite being subbed on late in the second half, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey quickly racked up two yellow cards with his second challenge being on Sergio Reguilon and was sent packing.

As the midfielder was seen trudging off the field of play, he made a quick glance up to the stands to see the reaction of the club’s new owners and will undoubtedly now be wondering whether or not he’ll have a part to play in the club’s future.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports