Journalist Jamie Jackson has questioned the in-game toughness of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jackson, who works as a Manchester football correspondent for the Guardian and Observer spoke to Sky Sports about whether the Norwegian is tough enough during games and whether that was what was truly costing him more than anything else.

He referred to two previous occasions this season when Solskjaer didn’t replace players who were having a bad game and questioned whether the players feel he can be accountable on the sideline, in comparison to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who is always rollicking his players even after a goal!

You can see the full video below.

? "During a match, is he tough enough?"@JamieJackson___ questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision making during a game pic.twitter.com/GVCMOw30FU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 17, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Manchester United have had a mixed start to the season, despite having a favourable run of fixtures to begin the campaign.

While they currently remain in the top five, though that could change depending on Everton’s result against West Ham United, performances have not been good enough, and moments of individual quality have been what United have been scraping by on.

With a tough run of fixtures now underway, Solskjaer and his coaching staff need to find the right blend within the squad in order to appropriately compete for trophies and league position.

Whether that is through more in-game toughness as Jackson suggested, or through a tactical tweak, something needs to be done to stop the rot.

With United already knocked out of the Carabao Cup and winless in three league matches, things are not looking very rosy in the red half of Manchester. Only time will tell what they can salvage from the season though the next month and half will be make or break for him this year.