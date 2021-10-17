Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spent most of his post-match press conference discussing the world class qualities of Mohamed Salah.

Watch the video below as the German tactician provided some insight into why Salah has improved so much this season, praising the Egypt international for his exceptional desire and professionalism, as well as the dedication he shows on the training pitch.

Klopp also makes it clear he now thinks Salah is the best player in the world, though he also reserved special praise for Sadio Mane after the win at Watford…

Salah set up Mane for the opening goal at Vicarage Road, and Klopp pointed out that the Senegal international has now reached 100 Premier League goals without ever taking a single penalty.

With Liverpool’s attacking players in such electrifying form, the Merseyside giants look more and more like title favourites with each passing game.