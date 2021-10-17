Manchester United are reportedly keen on a potential transfer swoop for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The France international has looked hugely impressive during his time in La Liga, establishing himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe.

According to El Nacional, this has led to the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid pursuing Kounde, though Man Utd now want him to form a partnership with Raphael Varane.

This implies that the Red Devils may be losing faith in Harry Maguire as one of their first-choice centre-backs, with the England international looking highly unconvincing in yesterday’s 4-2 defeat against Leicester City.

Maguire’s costly individual error led to Youri Tielemans scoring for the Foxes, and in general most fans would probably agree that the 28-year-old has never quite justified his price tag since moving to Old Trafford for £80million back in 2019, (fee via BBC Sport).

El Nacional suggest that it would cost around €90m to sign Kounde, but they add that the player himself is eager to join United over other clubs.

The 22-year-old could be an ideal partner for Varane, and might be the missing piece of the puzzle to finally make United more solid at the back.

Having said that, it seems clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has problems all over the pitch at the moment, with his midfield surely also in need of strengthening.

But after being given so much to spend during his MUFC reign, will the Norwegian tactician get another chance to invest in this squad, or will the club decide it’s time to give that trust to someone else?