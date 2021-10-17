Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has received huge praise from pundit Martin Keown following his latest dazzling display for the Reds.

Salah has started this season in sensational form even by his high standards, and he followed up his exceptional solo goal against Manchester City before the international break with a similarly sublime effort against Watford yesterday.

Keown now insists Salah is performing at the same level as Lionel Messi, which is high praise indeed, given that the Argentine is widely regarded by many as perhaps the greatest footballer of all time.

“The pass from Mo Salah to Sadio Mane (for the first goal against Watford) was out of this world. We are seeing Salah at Lionel Messi’s level,” Keown told the BBC.

Most fans, even die-hard Liverpool supporters, would probably accept that Salah isn’t quite at Messi’s level, though that’s hardly an insult anyway.

There’s no doubt, however, that the Egypt international’s recent form must make him one of the leading candidates for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

LFC fans certainly wouldn’t swap him for anyone, and they’ll hope these stunning performances can continue throughout the season in order to give them the best possible chance of winning the Premier League title and the Champions League.