Video: £80m Harry Maguire's shocking defending as Patson Daka makes it Leicester 4-2 Man Utd

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire did not have his best moment here as Patson Daka scored Leicester City’s fourth goal in yesterday’s clash at the King Power Stadium.

The Red Devils capitulated late on against Leicester, and Foxes fans will take some satisfaction from the fact that their former player Maguire looked so clueless on the Daka goal.

Maguire was sold for £80m when he left Leicester for Man Utd in 2019, but he had a game to forget yesterday afternoon…

The England international was already badly at fault for Youri Tielemans’ goal earlier in the game after losing possession in a dangerous area, and on this goal he really just stood around watching as Daka stole in to tap in at the far post.

You really would expect more from an £80m player…

