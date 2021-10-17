Man City and Man Utd set to battle for striker with £76m release clause

Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

Both Manchester giants are in dire need of signing a new striker in either January or the summer in 2022.

Man City parted ways with club legend Sergio Aguero over the summer transfer window, with Pep Guardiola’s men failing in their efforts to sign a replacement.

As for Man United, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo are not getting any younger. The club ought to be proactive about finding a long-term successor.

One man who appears to have all the necessary capabilities to thrive in attack for either side is Alexander Isak, who impressed for Sweden at Euro 2020.

According to Fichajes, both City and United hold an interest in Isak, one which could see either side pay one of the biggest transfer fees in their history in order to get him through the door.

As per the report, Isak’s Real Sociedad release clause stands at a mammoth €90m [£76m], a figure which both clubs are thought to be capable of paying.

Splashing such a considerable sum on a player who is relatively unproven at the top level would come with a certain degree of risk, but Isak has huge potential.

At 22-years-old, his ceiling could be as high as any other striker on the planet. City or United could do far worse than taking a punt on him.