Barcelona are having a difficult time at the moment, and the latest transfer speculation about one of their targets just sums up how bad it’s getting for them.

The Catalan giants, once the club of Xavi and Andres Iniesta running their midfield, are now supposedly looking to shore things up with a low-cost move for Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic, according to the Daily Star.

The Serbia international has not been first choice at Old Trafford for some time now, and some would even question his value as a squad player after his dip in form over the years.

There’s no doubt Matic was one a world class defensive midfield player at his peak, especially during his Chelsea days, but it’s a bit baffling that Barcelona think they could get much out of him now.

The 33-year-old seems to be being considered because of his contract situation, according to the Daily Star, which means he could move to the Nou Camp for a cut-price fee.

Barca’s financial issues mean they would perhaps be sensible to consider a move of this type, but it’s just a stark reminder of how far this former force in world football has fallen.

Even if there’s some sense in Matic coming in and providing the club with a short-term solution in midfield, they desperately need to be thinking more long-term if they are to get back to where they want to be.