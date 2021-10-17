Newcastle United enter race to sign £85m valued midfield prodigy

Following their mammoth takeover, which was completed by a Saudi-backed consortium, 10 days ago, Newcastle United are now preparing to splash the cash.

In an attempt to restore the club back to their former glories, which have appeared a distant memory for many years, according to recent reports, the side’s new hierarchy are targeting some of Europe’s biggest and best players.

One player who is understood to be hot on the radar of the Magpies is Borussia Dortmund and England midfield maestro, Jude Bellingham.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claims that despite Manchester United being top candidates to bring Bellingham back to England, following their new ownership, Newcastle United have also entered the mix.

Known for their unrivalled ability to sign players, develop them and then sell them for huge profits, Borussia Dortmund, although reluctant to see the back of their young midfielder, will likely be forced into sanctioning a sale in the coming windows.

However, for any interested club, signing the talented box-to-box midfielder will not come cheaply after it has been claimed Borussia Dortmund could demand as much as £85m (€100m).

Since joining the Black and Yellows last season, Bellingham has gone on to feature in 58 senior first-team matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 16 goals, along the way.

Widely regarded as one of the biggest talents to emerge out of England in recent history, the 18-year-old’s ceiling is still unknown.

When asked earlier this summer about the teenager’s incredible rise, England manager Gareth Southgate, as quoted by TalkSPORT, said: “Jude is phenomenal.

“Just in training in the last couple of days, to have a 17-year-old, who wants to compete with senior players, not only has the technique, but the competitiveness and maturity… he’s a hugely exciting player. “He’s going to be an important player for England. We’re not just taking him for the experience. “The experience is going to be enormous for him and for future England managers because I don’t see anything in his character that means he won’t succeed. “But his performance levels with Dortmund in the big Champions League games were the things that really struck us. “He stood up in those big moments. They are the moments we’re really assessing the players on.”

Given their desire to rocket up the Premier League table, should the Magpies seriously pursue the teenager, he could very well become the face of the Northeners’ new era.