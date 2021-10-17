(Photo) West Ham fan-favourite busted up following accidental clash with Rondon

Following their one nill win against Everton earlier on Sunday afternoon, West Ham United are up to seventh in the Premier League table.

The two sides met at Goodison Park in the day’s early kick-off in a mid-table clash that both sides would have been eager to win.

However, despite an end-to-end affair, it was the Hammers who came away victorious after a second-half goal from defender Angelo Ogbonna was enough to ensure the points would be heading back to London.

Following the game though, pictures have emerged of midfielder Tomas Soucek, who was caught by a stray boot from striker Salomon Rondon.

Although the pair’s collision was purely accidental, the mark it left on the Czech Republic international’s face was clear for all to see.