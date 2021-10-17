Video: Claudio Ranieri responds to his Watford side being ripped apart by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri admitted that Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world right now after his superb performance for Liverpool yesterday.

The Egypt international scored another solo stunner to add to his collection, helping the Reds thrash Watford 5-0 in Ranieri’s first game since taking over as manager.

See below for Ranieri’s response to the defeat and Salah’s performance in particular…

Despite the fact that it can hardly be fun being on the end of one of Salah’s performances when he’s playing like this, Ranieri takes it in good spirit and gives the player the credit he deserves.