Report: Real Madrid ace planning a return to his boyhood club in 2022

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo’s contract expires next summer, and it seems as though his time with Los Blancos is coming to an end. The 33-year-old wants the final portion of his career to take place at home.

According to the Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Marcelo plans to return to Fluminense in 2022 to close out his career. The veteran defender has over 500 appearances and over 100 assists for Real Madrid since joining the La Liga side in 2007.

However, the report doesn’t detail what type of deal the veteran defender would sign since it’s likely a handshake agreement for the left-back to return to the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

Marcelo isn’t thinking about retirement and perhaps wants to win a trophy or two for his boyhood club. He’s won everything in Spain with Real Madrid, including four UEFA Champions League trophies.

There’s no denying that he would like to win a Brasileirão, Copa Libertadores, or Copa Sudamericana with Fluminense.