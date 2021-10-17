Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try an audacious cash-plus-player transfer bid for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds.

The Spanish giants are always one of the most ambitious teams in the transfer market, and it seems club president Florentino Perez wants to make Reds front-man Salah his next ‘Galactico’.

The Egypt international has been on fire so far this season, but Liverpool may have cause for concern over his future as he’s nearing the final year of his contract and is yet to agree to a new deal.

Somewhat surprisingly, Real Madrid are supposedly prepared to try offering Eden Hazard to Liverpool as bait in a move for Salah…

A few years ago, LFC surely would’ve jumped at the chance to sign Hazard, but the former Chelsea man has totally flopped in his time at the Bernabeu.

The Belgium international might well get back to his best with a return to the Premier League, but there’s no guarantee he’ll ever be anywhere close to being the player he was at his peak.

Surely this is a no-brainer for Liverpool – they have to keep Salah, or hold out for a much better offer than this!