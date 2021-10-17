Spurs handed selection boost as trio travel to Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur has been handed a big selection boost ahead of their Premier League tie against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims South American trio Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez have all travelled with the squad to the North of England.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the trio after manager Nuno Espirito Santo refused to confirm whether or not they would feature this weekend, during Friday’s press conference, as per Independent.

Although it is still unknown if any of the three players will start against Newcastle later on Sunday, the fact they’ve travelled with the matchday squad certainly puts them in contention of featuring.

Since joining this summer from Atalanta, Romero has been arguably one of his side’s best players. Having featured in seven matches, in all competitions, the Argentine’s potential presence in the Londoner’s defence on Sunday will certainly be welcomed.

Elsewhere, Lo Celso continues to play an effective squad role, often coming on in games to provide an injection of drive and energy. A start for the Argentine may be unlikely, but Santos will be hoping to have him on the bench and available to call on, should he find his side chasing the game.

All eyes will be on St James’ Park on Sunday following the Magpies’ bumper Saudi-led takeover, which was completed 10 days ago.

Santos’ men will need to find a way to overcome what will be a raucous home crowd as they look to improve on their ninth-place Premier League position.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.